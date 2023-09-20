Budget includes $72 million investment in capital projects

The 2024 City of Foley budget, including new projects and work that was planned in 2023, includes a $72-million investment in capital projects. The city expects $30 million of that amount to be reimbursed through grants.

Upcoming projects include:

• New facility for the Foley Public Works Department (pictured) with an estimated cost of $15 million.

• Work is scheduled to begin on the city’s new library, a $20-million project in early 2024 and be complete in 2025.

• Expansion of the Graham Creek Nature Preserve funded by a $5-million grant through the federal Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act.

• Renovation of the former National Guard armory to be used for city offices and recreation space budgeted at about $2 million.

• Intersection improvements at Baldwin County 12 and Alabama 59 intersections for about $1.2 million.

• Project and improvements on Philomene Holmes Boulevard in the Graham Creek Preserve for about $1.5 million.

• Restoration work on Wolf Creek is budgeted at about $2.5 million dollars.

• New hangars at the municipal airport are budgeted at about $1.3 million.

• Widen the Foley Beach Express budgeted at about $10 million.