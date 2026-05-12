Buffalo Rock will create 100 jobs at new Loxley distribution center

Birmingham-based Buffalo Rock, the nation’s largest single family-owned Pepsi and Dr Pepper bottler, will open a new state-of-the-art distribution facility in Loxley, representing a $10 million investment and the relocation of approximately 100 jobs to Baldwin County.

The 25,000-square-foot facility, situated on a 10-acre site, will bring 50 professional positions and 50 distribution and logistics jobs to the area, with an average annual wage of $75,000.

The facility will include 10,000 square feet of office space and 15,000 square feet of warehouse space, along with eight loading docks.

It is currently under construction and was designed with future growth in mind, offering the potential for an additional 15,000 to 30,000 square feet of expansion space, nine more loading docks, and the capacity to create up to 50 additional jobs.

“Our industrial and distribution corridor is expanding at an exponential pace, and this project not only brings high-quality jobs to our community but also reinforces Loxley’s role as a key hub for commerce along the Gulf Coast. We’re proud to welcome Buffalo Rock and look forward to supporting their continued success here,” said Loxley Mayor, Richard Teal.

The distribution center will help optimize supply chain efficiency, reduce transportation costs, improve delivery times, and enhance overall service quality, according to the company.

The company serves seven million consumers throughout Alabama, western Georgia, and the Florida Panhandle. As a fourth-generation company with more than 125 years of service, Buffalo Rock has more than 2,100 employees who serve seven million consumers throughout Alabama, western Georgia and the Florida Panhandle.