Buffett remembers NOLA at Wrigley Field concert

On Sept. 5, 2005, a week after the levees surrounding New Orleans were breached following Hurricane Katrina, Jimmy Buffett played the first-ever concert at Chicago’s Wrigley Field, dedicating “City of New Orleans” to its namesake. Eight months later, he opened his Jazz Fest show in the still-devastated city with the same song.

“That fit my sense of connection. How do you musically get to people about something that devastating, and still not preach to ‘em? Some people choose to preach. I choose not to,” he said.