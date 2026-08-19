Bulls on the Beach at Flora-Bama Sept. 10-12

Bulls on the Beach returns to the Flora-Bama, the iconic watering hole on the Gulf at the Florida/Alabama state line, for the 13th time Sept. 10-12. This family fun affair brings professional bull riders together to compete for prize money and help raise funds for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Tickets are $45 for adults and $20 for kids plus fees at florabama.com/tickets. Get your tickets early, as the event usually sells out. Seats are general admission, first come first serve, bleacher seating.

The arena gate opens at 6 p.m. with live music. Bull riding is from 8-9:30 p.m. Thursday night includes a drawing for two free bicycles for kids. Go online to florabama.com to download the coloring sheet, color your sheet and bring it to the event. Children 17 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Each night this year will be themed so come dressed appropriately!

• Sept. 10: Coastal Camo! Pair your favorite camo attire!

• Sept. 11: Patriotic attire highly encouraged.

• Sept. 12: 90’s Country Night – Wear your starched Wranglers & Roper boots, and party like it’s 1996!