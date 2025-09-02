Bulls on the Beach at Flora-Bama Sept. 4-6

In its 12th year, Bulls on the Beach returns to the Flora-Bama, the iconic watering hole on the Gulf at the Florida/Alabama state line, on Sept. 4-6. This family fun affair brings professional bull riders from all over the county together to compete for prize money and help raise funds for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Doors open at 6 p.m. each night kicking off the event with live music in the arena, face painting, cotton candy, food and drinks. The rodeo runs from 8-9:45 p.m. with plenty of fun for the whole family, including high energy bull riding, entertaining rodeo clowns, and youth riding competitions. This event is free for children 6 and younger, $20 per day for 7-17, and $40 for 18 and up. Children 17 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Get your tickets early because Bulls On The Beach usually sells out. Purchase tickets at florabama.com/tickets.

Thursday night’s event is dedicated to the kids and includes a drawing for two free bicycles. Go online to florabama.com to download the coloring sheet, color your sheet in advance and bring it to Thursday night’s event.

Each night this year will be themed so come dressed appropriately!

• Sept. 4: Boots & Rhinestones – Wear your best pair of cowboy boots and pearl snaps!

• Sept. 5: COWabunga – We are embracing the beach! Come dressed in your best Hawaiian Shirt!

• Sept. 6: Stars & Stripes – We’re celebrating the land of the free and home of the brave on Saturday. Patriotic attire is highly encouraged!