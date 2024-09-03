Bulls on the Beach at Flora-Bama Sept. 5-7

Bring the family to the Flora-Bama Sept. 5-7 for the annual Bulls on the Beach event. Thursday night will also feature junior riders, and Friday and Saturday night’s high-energy, rock-and-roll rodeo will feature a full lineup of professional bull riders from across the Southeast. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the rodeo starts at 8 p.m. Get your tickets early because this is one of the Flora-Bama’s most anticipated events of the year. While in the spirit, ride the mechanical bull in the Flora-Bama tent, if you dare! Cost is $5 a ride.

Thursday is Kid’s Night! Kid, as 12-and-under kiddos can participate in a coloring contest bike giveaway for both a lucky little boy and girl. Tickets are now available for one night or multiple nights. Single adult tickets are $40 for adults, $20 for kids 7-17 and free for children 6 and under. Purchase your tickets at florabama.com/tickets.

A portion of the proceeds from this event will go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, whose mission is to advance cures, and means of prevention, for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment. Since partnering with St. Jude, Bulls on the Beach has raised over $30,000 to help cure childhood cancer. More info: florabama.com.