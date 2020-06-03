Burger King added to Tom Thumb planned complex at Wharf entrance

By John Mullen

A new Burger King and Cinnabon are coming to Orange Beach to be a part of the new Tom Thumb complex at the now vacant east entrance to the Wharf.

“Now everybody knows we are not blocking fast foods from coming to Orange Beach,” Mayor Tony Kennon said. “That is an urban myth, folks.”

The council during a May 19 work session reviewed the new design from the developers after the city asked them for something more than the normal quick mart-gas station design. Also, during the joint regular session-work session the council discussed an agreement with the Baldwin County Board of Education on usage of the Performing Arts Center under construction at the new school complex. Kennon also gave a report on the Canal Road work.

“This was out of their wheelhouse but we would not approve the typical square box Tom Thumb/Burger King,” Kennon said. “We wanted something that looked like us. We gave them some design features we wanted added. They came back with this and I think it’s pretty nice for a Tom Thumb-Burger King.”

There is a potential hold up pointed out by Community Development Director Kit Alexander with the sign planned for the new stores. Current design has Tom Thumb at the top, gas prices below that and Burger King and Cinnabon signs below that.

“Staff failed to bring to your attention that the height of the sign is 22 and a half feet,” Alexander said. “Our sign ordinance limits the height of signage to 15 feet. So, this sign as shown in this elevation is deviating from our sign ordinance.”

Council members who loved the new coastal look of the building were not so enamored with the out-of-compliance sign.

“I’ve got reservations about this, I really do,” Kennon said. “We just don’t do it anywhere else. I guess it gets back to principle. We have a sign ordinance for a reason, we have height for a reason and we have denied it anywhere else. And I do understand but we have the same issue with our sign in front of our Medical Arts building. I have a problem with an exception for anyone because we have not done that.”

Alexander said she’d meet with the developers to see if they can redesign the sign making it wider and complying with the 15-foot rule.

“Because the square footage is correct instead of it being this kind of sign you can make it wider and not higher and have the same square footage,” Alexander said.

Performing Arts Center update

Kennon is working with the county on what usage of the building will be for the city once it is open and running. Orange Beach voted in January of 2019 to fund $7.2 million of the $8.6 million center with the county paying the remaining $1.4 million.

“This Is the contract on how the building will be used, who’ll be allowed to use it,” Kennon said. “It is going to be approved in a more substantial form but there are still a few details to be ironed out. Y’all are giving me permission to work those details out but there are still deal killers out there that we’re going to get through. I think we will. It’s working out insurance and things like that.”

Kennon said the talks have been amiable and the city will have plenty of opportunities to use the building for classes and performances.

“The school board has been great to work with,” Kennon said. “We have been given complete control of the building outside of school hours for the most part for us to develop out performing arts program as we see fit. That’s very much appreciated and they were a big help to getting that done.”

Eight new tennis courts coming

The council also awarded the contract for the demolition and rebuilding of the eight courts at the tennis center. Residents expressed concerns about doing them all at once and not having access.

Kennon said that with the construction of the new adult gym north of the Community Center and a major drainage project in another parking lot at the complex access would likely be limited anyway. Splitting the project into two phases would also cost more money than doing it all at once, Kennon said.

The council awarded a bid for recreation center drainage and tennis court improvements to Ammons & Blackmon Construction for about $1.4 million at its May 5 meeting.

During the regular session, the council:

• Passed a resolution established a $10 million line of credit with Bryant Bank in case emergency funds are needed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Awarded a bid of $602,000 to M.W. Rogers Construction for a new sewer office building.

• Passed a resolution appropriating funds to to fund two teaching units at Orange Beach High School for an amount up to $172,849.30. One of the units will be for 10th and 11th grade English and ACT Prep and the second will be a dance and PE instructor for the middle school and for the Expect Excellence afterschool program.

• Passed a resolution authorizing execution of a professional services agreement for a special needs aid for the Camp Sunshine program.

• Passed a resolution authorizing the single source purchase for construction of Gulf Bay Road drainage improvements associated with the Canal Road widening from John G. Walton Construction Company.

• Passed a resolution authorizing the execution of a task order with Sawgrass Consulting to provide land surveying and civil engineering services for a new shooting range in an amount not to exceed $14,800.

• Passed a resolution authorizing execution of Change Order No. 2 with Asphalt Services for the Coastal Resources Center site work in an amount not to exceed $15,494.

• Passed a resolution authorizing the execution of a subaward grant agreement with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for the RESTORE Act state expenditure plan funded Orange Beach North Sewer Force Main Sewer Upgrade Project.

• Passed a resolution authorizing the execution of a subaward grant agreement with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for the RESTORE Act state expenditure plan funded Canal Road Improvements East of State Highway 161 Project.

• OK’d the business license for Gulf Duck Boats which will be operating in the city this season.

During the work session, the council:

• Reviewed and discussed the architectural and sign elevations for Tom Thumb at The Wharf.

• A resolution authorizing the execution of a task order with Thompson Engineering for professional engineering services for a Canal Road sidewalk to be located between The Wharf and Oak Street or the front of Bryant Bank.

• A resolution authorizing execution of a reciprocal agreement to exchange information with Baldwin County. In August of 2017 Orange Beach authorized a reciprocal agreement to exchange tax returns and information with the Baldwin County Commission. The current agreement ends on July 31 and this resolution will extend it through July 31 of 2023 at the request of Baldwin County.

• A resolution declaring the “Back-to-School” sales tax holiday July 17-19.

• Considered setting a public hearing date on a planned unit development modification for Beach Village, 69-lot cottage development east of Lartigue’s Seafood on Perdido Beach Boulevard. The suggested date in June 16.

• Considered setting a public hearing date for a modification to The Wharf’s PUD to make changes to its reader board sign.