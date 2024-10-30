Burgers, Brats & Beer Fest Nov. 9 at Heritage Park in Foley

The Burgers, Brats & Beer Fest will be held on Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at Heritage Park (200 N McKenzie St.) in Foley. Entry is $5 (12 and under free). Entertainment includes an Alabama and Tom Petty tribute bands and Wolfy Grin playing pop and rock hits.

Food vendors will have tasty burgers and brats, sample sizes available along with menu items for purchase. Beer, wine and mixed drinks will be served, and the event also includes arts and crafts vendors, a kids zone, a bounce house and a petting zoo. There will also bee brats eating, burger toss, guess the beer and stein holding contests.