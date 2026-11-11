Bushwacker’s Landing Art Market Nov. 14 on Innerarity

First public event for McClellan family owned waterfront bar & restaurant

The First Bushwacker’s Landing public event – an art market – will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. ‘til 5 p.m. at the open air bistro on the Intracoastal Waterway (13515 Canal Dr.) under the Theo Baars Bridge on Innerarity Point.

The market will feature a plethora of local art and live music beginning with an 11 a.m. set from Donna Slater and Jonathon Newton.

Already earning accolades for its Gulf fresh seafood, Gulf shrimp and fish baskets, classic burgers, pork belly tacos, raw & char grilled oysters and crawfish mac & cheese & etouffee, the McClellan family owned restaurant and bar also serves fresh-squeezed citrus cocktails in addition to its signature two-tone Bushwacker.

General manager Sean McClellan said the restaurant is actually named after his family’s dog and not the locally famous drink.

“The truth is, it’s the only name we could all agree on,’’ he said.

Local mixed media artist and Bushwacker’s employee Aaron Lynn recruited fellow artists and now has more than 20 of the best in on the Gulf Coast ready to display their work.

Event coordinator Shawna Medor has also scheduled Rachel Lane and Johnathon Puzan to play at 2:30 p.m. and, although the market ends at 5 p.m., the music will continue from 6-9 p.m. with the Redneck White Stripes.

In addition to fine art, handmade gifts, jewelry, plants and vintage finds, the market will have lots of sand games, a face painter for children and a special brunch menu from 8 a.m. ‘til noon.

“We hope it will be an amazing day filled with local art, shopping, music, food, and fun,’’ Medors said. “Whether you’re looking for that perfect piece of art, unique gifts, festive holiday decorations, or just a fun day out with the family, we’ll have a little something for everyone.

“Bring your friends, bring the kids, grab some brunch, enjoy the music, sip on your favorite drink, and shop local while taking in those beautiful waterfront views,’’ she added.

“Come support local artists and makers and help us make this first market one to remember! We can’t wait to see everyone there.’’

As for the history of the restaurant’s name, Linda Taylor Murphy recreated a bushwacker from memory at her bar, the Sandshaker Lounge on Pensacola Beach, after discovering it when she visited the Ship’s Store / Sapphire Pub in Sapphire Village, St. Thomas around 1975. It quickly became the signature drink on the Gulf Coast and earned Pensacola the title of the Bushwacker capital of the world.

Sapphire Pub owner Angie Conigliaro and bar manager Tom Brokamp crafted it as a tropical, rum-and-coconut twist on a White Russian and named it after Bushwack, an Afghan Hound belonging to a pair of flight attendants who frequented the bar.

“So, I guess you could say we named it for a dog, who was named for a drink that was named for a dog,’’ McClellan said.

For more info about the market or the bistro with a massive boat dock on the Intracoastal, visit bushwackerslanding.com.