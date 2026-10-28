Bushwackers Landing Art Market Nov. 14 on Innerarity

The First Bushwackers Landing Art Market will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. ‘til 4 p.m. The first big public event at the open air bistro on the Intracoastal Waterway (13515 Canal Dr.) under the Theo Baars Bridge on Innerarity Point, the market will feature local art, live music beginning with an 11 a.m. set from Donna Slater, great food and cold drinks, including the restaurant’s already famous two-tone namesake (Actually, the place was named after the owner’s dog).

Local mixed media artist Aaron Lynn is coordinating the market and has already lined up more than 20 local artists to display their work.

He said he expects the fine art selections at the market to be noteworthy and the market to steadily to the point where it is a bi-annual event. He is especially excited to welcome Lisa Mason, a fine artist from Orange Beach, mixed media artist Maleika Lacy and Pensacola’s Larry Taylor with his polished rock pendants