Business Council of Alabama to present options on TV

The Business Council of Alabama (BCA) will present the Small Business Exchange on Alabama Public Television (APT) and Facebook Live Thursday night from 7 to 8 p.m., an event designed to assist small businesses in the areas of: The CARES Act, Small Business Loans. Employment Issues, Tax Relief, Government COVID Orders, etc.

In partnership with APT, BCA will bring together experts in business, banking, accounting and law to answer phone calls from Alabama business owners and employers as they grapple with the impact of the coronavirus on the state’s economy. New federal loans are now available for small businesses, but funding is limited in some cases and quick action is required.

In addition to the APT and Facebook Live broadcasts, these experts will be taking calls and answering questions on Thursday from 7 to 10 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Small business owners, sole proprietors, freelancers and the self-employed, independent contractors, and 501(c)(6) organizations should call 1-833-BCA4BIZ (1-833-222-4249) during the times listed above to speak with an expert