Business Expo Sept. 9 in O.B.

The Coastal Alabama Business Chamber’s Small Business Council will host its 3rd Annual Coastal Alabama Business Expo on Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Orange Beach Event Center. Admission is free. The event is designed to connect local business owners, entrepreneurs, and residents while showcasing the products and services of businesses throughout Coastal Alabama. Exhibitor booths are available. For more info, all 251-968-7208 or visit mygulfcoastchamber.com