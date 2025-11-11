Butts, Spuds & Brews at Nov. 15 Barnwell Community Day

The Barnwell Community Day – Butts, Spuds & Brews Festival will be held at the Barnwell Community Center (13319 County Rs. 3 in Fairhope) on Nov. 15 from 9 a.m. ‘til 5 p.m. In addition, the free (without t-shirt) 5K & 1 mile Spud Run is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. More info: barnwellcommunity.org.

The day will be packed with BBQ, beer & wine, live music from Zachary Thomas Deidrich, local vendors and kids’ activities. Hosted by the Barnwell Community Organization, this event keeps alive a long tradition of community gatherings that go all the way back to the 1800s. The fest helps preserve and celebrate the amazing Barnwell community.