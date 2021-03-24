CACC & Auburn team up to offer culinary science degree

Coastal Alabama Community College and Auburn University have signed a culinary science agreement that will allow CACC students to take courses toward a new Bachelor of Culinary Science Degree at Auburn. The University of North Alabama is the only other Alabama university offering a similar degree, and CACC is expected to announce a culinary arts agreement with UNA later this year. CACC is also developing courses to complement an apprenticeship program recently created by the South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce. More than 140 area students have signed up for the program. Credits may be used toward culinary degrees at Auburn and UNA.

The partnership follows several years of agreements in hospitality and event planning focused on pathways toward associate’s degrees in Applied Science, but this is the first for pursuit of a bachelor’s degree in the culinary field.