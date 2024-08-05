CAC’s Resin Reflections’ exhibit open thru Aug. 23

A new exhibit, “Resin Reflections,” is open at the Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach through August 23. Sponsored by the Friends of the Arts, the new exhibit includes shining artistry by Jennifer Carville, Jane Lee, Bill Johnston, Gerald McKee, Crawford McWilliams, Rhonda Robins and Clare Wilder. The public is invited to an artist reception will be held on August 8 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The CAC is located at 26389 Canal Rd and is directly on the city’s spectacular Waterfront Park. Hours are 9 a.m. til 4 p.m. Monday thru Friday. For more info, call 251-981-2787.