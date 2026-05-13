Cailey Whitfield creates Art in the Park poster

Foley Middle School student Cailey Whitfield was chosen as the 2026 artwork artist for the recent 54th Art in the Park poster. Her painting depicts a batch of flowers in vivid shades of red, purple and pink. Cailey was presented with a framed poster, a gift card and the Linda Konair Emerging Artist Award. Since 1966, the Foley Art Center has sponsored cultural enrichment programs in the local schools, grants to art teachers and art classes for children and adults. Info: foleyartcenter.com; 251-943-4381.