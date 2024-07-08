Cameron DuBois & Bama Sound at Meyer Park July 18

The City of Gulf Shores iwill present a July 18 concert featuring Cameron DuBois & Bama Sound as part of its Summer Music at Meyer Park concert series. The free concert will begin at 5:30 p.m. and take place at Meyer Park (400 E 22nd Ave.).

Concerts are rain or shine events. In the event of rain, the back-up location will be Big Beach Brewery. Food trucks will be set up at each event, and the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber will be onsite selling beverages for all ages. For more info, visit gulfshoresal.gov or call 251.968.1171.

Cameron DuBois has been performing professionally since graduating from Auburn University in 2017. She began writing and recording in Muscle Shoals and Nashville in 2018 and released her first single, The Home Place, that same year. Cameron has had the honor of opening for Luke Combs, Dylan Scott, John Michael Montgomery, Thompson Square, Neal McCoy, Easton Corbin and most recently for Artimus Pyle of Lynyrd Skynyrd fame. In September, she will be opening for The Kentucky Headhunters in Hokes Bluff Alabama. Currently, Cameron is working on a project of original music with Teddy Gentry, founding member of the iconic country band, Alabama. She also performs locally with Bama Sound, based out of Montgomery.

The Krickets, an Americana trio from the Gulf Coast whose music Paste Magazine calls “a truly stunning, one-of-a-kind sound,’’ will play Meyer Park on Aug. 15. A two-time IMA Song of the Year winner in both Folk and Alt Country categories, the band’s music is genre-bending Americana steeped in folk harmony.