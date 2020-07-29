Candidates vy for four places on Gulf Shores City Council

There are candidates challenging four of five incumbents on the Gulf Shores Council, with three candidates running in both place 2 and place 3. If candidates in those races do not receive 50 percent of the vote, a run-off election will be held on Oct. 7.

Robert Craft is being challenged by John Bays for mayor, and Bill Coyne and Edward L. Rease are challenging incumbent Joe Garris for City Council Place One.

In City Council Place Two, Nan Hedgspeth and Michelle Stancil are challenging Gary Sinak.

For City Council Place Four, Tim Clayborn and Angie Swiger are challenging incumbent Jason Dyken, and Cheryl Connell is challenging Steve Jones for City Council Place Five.

Councilman Philip Harris was unopposed and was sworn into his seat on July 27.

Gulf Shores voters north of the Intracoastal Canal vote at the Cultural Center on County Road 6. Residents living on The Island vote at the Erie H. Meyer Civic Center.

Absentee ballots can be mailed or hand-delivered to City Clerk Wanda Parris at 203 Clubhouse Dr. or mailed to Box 299, Gulf Shores, Al 36547.