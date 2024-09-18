“Can’t Take It With You When You’re Gone’’ opens on Sept. 27 at South Baldwin Theater

South Baldwin Community Theater will present “You Can’t Take It With You When You’re Gone” Sept. 27-29 and Oct. 4-6, with the Friday and Saturday shows starting at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available at sbct.biz ($15 for students and $23 for adults).

South Baldwin Community Theater is located at 2022 West 2nd St. in Gulf Shores. For more info, call 251-968-6721.

“You Can’t Take It With You When You’re Gone” is a hilarious, delightful portrait of a charmingly eccentric family in NYC. Alice, is an attractive and loving girl who is still embarrassed by her family’s idiosyncrasies. When Alice falls for her boss, Tony, a handsome scion of Wall Street, she fears that their two families will never come together. But why be obsessed by money?

Pictured: “You Can’t Take It With You’’

will be directed by Ashley Nowling, who has spent the last decade lighting up stages across the South. Her SBCT acting credits include “Oklahoma,” “Chicago,” and “Prodigal.” She recently took center stage as Florence Unger in The Odd Couple (Female Edition). This will be her second time directing at SBCT and patrons can expect to see a show full of heart, humor, and Ashley’s signature creative touch.