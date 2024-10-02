“Can’t Take It With You When You’re Gone’’ continues Oct. 4-6 at South Baldwin Theater

South Baldwin Community Theater will present “You Can’t Take It With You When You’re Gone” Sept. 27-29 and Oct. 4-6, with the Friday and Saturday shows starting at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available at sbct.biz ($15 for students and $23 for adults).

South Baldwin Community Theater is located at 2022 West 2nd St. in Gulf Shores. For more info, call 251-968-6721.

“You Can’t Take It With You When You’re Gone” is a hilarious, delightful portrait of a charmingly eccentric family in NYC. Alice, is an attractive and loving girl who is still embarrassed by her family’s idiosyncrasies. When Alice falls for her boss, Tony, a handsome scion of Wall Street, she fears that their two families will never come together. But why be obsessed by money?