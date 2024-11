Caribe drop off for Soles4Souls shoe drive

The annual Soles4Souls shoe drive is underway in locations throughout Baldwin County, including The Caribe in Orange Beach. The drop off l is at the Caribe Resort’s front gate. In Foley, the Copper Kettle Tea Bar, 106 N Chicago St. Find other Baldwin County locations on the Soles4Souls website at soles4souls.org/. People can donate any type of shoe – new or used, boots, heels, kid