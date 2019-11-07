Caribe Resort collecting shoes for Soles4Souls charity

Caribe Resort is hosting its annual donation drive for Soles4Souls from November 1 to December 1. New or gently worn pairs of shoes can be dropped off at 28103 Perdido Beach Blvd. in Orange Beach.

“This humanitarian organization provides shoes to people who need them the most, and you can help,” said Daniel Honsvick, of Caribe Resort, which collected over 100 pairs of shoes for during its previous drive. “A new pair of shoes can have a big impact on the life of a person in need.”

Soles4Souls is a nonprofit global social enterprise committed to fighting poverty through the collection and distribution of shoes and clothing. Children every day are prevented from attending school and adults are unable to work as walking becomes unbearable, which perpetuates the cycle of poverty. To date, Soles4Souls has collected and distributed more than 30 million pairs of shoes to those in need in 127 countries around the world and all 50 states in the U.S.

“Businesses and individuals that host donation drives for Soles4Souls help us fulfill our mission by providing short-term relief and long-term solutions to global poverty,” said Buddy Teaster, Soles4Souls CEO. “Every single one of those pairs of shoes collected by our partners makes a difference in someone’s life.”

For more information about getting involved with Soles4Souls or to become an official drop-off location, visit soles4souls.org.

In addition to Soles4Souls, Caribe Resort is a proud supporter of the American Red Cross and Feeding America. Last year, they hosted a blood drive for the American Red Cross and a food drive for Feeding America.