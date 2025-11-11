Caribe Resort sponsors 8th Annual Soles4Souls Drive

The Caribe Resort’s 8th annual Soles4Souls (S4S) shoe drive is underway thru Dec. 4. New and gently used shoes are being collected at the Caribe Resort front gate, the Orange Beach Presbyterian Church, St. Margaret’s of Foley, and the Copper Kettle Teabar in Foley.People can donate any type of shoe, including boots, heels, kids’ shoes and sandals. Shoes go to shelters/communities in need and help low-income people create new sources of income.