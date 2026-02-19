Carter Davis of GSHS: Fastest high schooler ever in AL.?

Carter Davis, a junior at Gulf Shores High School, set a new Alabama High School Athletic Assn. record in the 60 meter dash at the recent state championship indoor track meet in Birmingham. His 6.76-second time ranks as the seventh-fastest 60-meter time in the nation for the 2026 indoor season.

Davis is also being recruited by SEC schools as a receiver on the Dolphin football team. He qualified in the 100 and 200-meter dashes as a 10th grader, and placed 6th at Alabama 6A meet in the 60-meter dash last year.

“He has an understanding of what he’s done during first block for football. So we’re not ever getting him overworked, GSHS Track Coach Jason Hill told Fox10 News. “We have to slow him down more than we have to encourage him to work. That’s a good problem to have.”