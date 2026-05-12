Casey’s will add Gulf Shores to Loxley & Foley locations

Midwest convenience store powerhouse began as general store in Iowa

Casey’s, the third-largest convenience store and fifth-largest pizza chain in the country, will open its third South Baldwin location this month when it opens in the former CEFCO convenience store at 3665 Gulf Shores Pkwy. The chain already has 24-7 stores open in Foley and Loxley and has opened at 10 locations in Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties in Northwest Florida, including five in Pensacola.

Headquartered in Iowa, Casey’s began as a general store in Iowa in 1968 and has expanded to nearly 3,000 locations nationwide. Two-thirds of its locations are in areas with populations of 20,000 or less. Besides made from scratch pizza, Casey’s is known for its freshly made sandwiches, wraps, salads and donuts.

“We look forward to serving our new neighbors,” said Casey’s COO Ena Williams. “They’ll find everything they need in our stores to keep their day going.”