Casting For A Cure Kids Fishing Tourney is May 30

The Orange Beach Sport Fishing Club will host its 2nd Annual Casting for a Cure Children’s Fishing Tourney on May 30.

Awards will be announced at 6 p.m. for the top three heaviest fish and longest fish in each age group. In addition, awards will be presented for the largest and smallest pinfish weighed in.

With its motto being “Reel in the Fun for a Great Cause,’’ the tourney will produce a day full of smiles and sunshine in support cancer care and research at Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham. Whether you’re catching your first fish or your biggest one yet, every cast helps make a difference.

Entry fee is $30 per child, and participants will be divided by age into three groups: Ages 3-6, 7-11 and 12-15. Prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place in each age division for the heaviest fish and for the longest fish. T-Shirts will be provided to participates who register at obsfc.org before May 14.

A rain or shine event, fishing may begin at daylight with lines out by 3 p.m. The weigh-in from 4- 5:30 p.m. at OSO at Bear Point Harbor (5749 Bay La Launch Ave in Orange Beach) and will include refreshments will be provided while supplies.