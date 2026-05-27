Casting For Cure Kids Fishing Tourney May 30

The Orange Beach Sport Fishing Club will host its 2nd Annual Casting for a Cure Children’s Fishing Tourney on May 30.

Awards will be announced at 5 p.m. for the top three heaviest fish and longest fish in each age group. In addition, awards will be presented for the largest and smallest pinfish weighed in.

With its motto being “Reel in the Fun for a Great Cause,’’ the tourney will produce a day full of smiles and sunshine in support cancer care and research at Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham. Whether you’re catching your first fish or your biggest one yet, every cast helps make a difference.

Entry fee is $30 per child, and participants will be divided by age Awards will be provided for 1st, 2nd, 3rd , 4th, 5th , and 6th place in each age group for the heaviest fish. More info: obsfc.org/tournaments.

A rain or shine event, fishing may begin at daylight with lines out by 3 p.m. The weigh-in from 3-4:30 p.m. at OSO at Bear Point Harbor (5749 Bay La Launch Ave in Orange Beach) and will include refreshments.