Catholic Social Services’ elves preparing for deliveries

You know Christmas is near when a variety of vehicles arrive at the Catholic Social Services facility in Robertsdale to unload dozens of gifts for children in need. The “North Pole” facility collects gifts for children from Catholic churches in Baldwin County and then transfers them to the elves to deliver on Christmas Day.

Pictured: Collecting the gifts from St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lillian are CSS volunteers Elizabeth Hall and Susan Carter.