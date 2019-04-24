CCA Beach Party April 26 at Orange Beach Event Center

The Lower Alabama Chapter of Coastal Conservation Association Alabama (CCA) will hold its 20th annual Lower Alabama CCA Beach Party from 6-10 p.m. on April 26 at the Orange Beach Event Center at The Wharf.

The party includes live and silent auctions, a raffle, dinner by Villagio, and live music by Wes Loper. Pre-sale tickets are $110 per couple and $75 for a single. Limited tickets are available at the door for $125 per couple and $85 for singles. Each ticket includes a one-year CCA membership, dinner, and drinks.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. Contact Lower Alabama Chapter President Ryan Long at r.long@highlandgroup. org or 251-478-3474. Info is also online at ccaalabama.org.

CCA Alabama was founded in 1982 and is the second oldest CCA state chapter in the organization. With eight chapters in the state, CCA Alabama now has over 2,000 members who work to conserve marine resources for future generations of Alabamians to enjoy. It has been instrumental in achieving numerous accomplishments in protecting and rebuilding marine resources in Alabama.