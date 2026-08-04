Cello & piano concert Aug. 15 at Coastal Art Center

The Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach will host a cello and piano concert at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 15. Kat Vittetoe and Greg Engell will present “Classics in Wood & Ivory,” an enchanting evening of Broadway, Elgar and more. Tickets are $20 and available in person at the Coastal Arts Center or by calling 251-981-ARTS (2787).

Vittetoe, an Orange Beach resident, has twice produced “Cellobration,” a cello choir showcase that united Montgomery-area players of every age. Her passion is simple: to share the cello’s voice – and the joy of music – with everyone she meets.