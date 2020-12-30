Central Baldwin Chamber annual meeting & auction is Jan. 21

The Central Baldwin Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual business meeting on Thursday, January 21 at the 40,000-square-foot expo hall, the Baldwin County Coliseum. The event includes a silent auction and business awards. And the venue will allow ample room for social distancing guidelines to be met. Tickets will be limited to ensure proper health and safety guidelines are followed. Members are asked to wear a face-covering unless seated at their table and practice social distancing during the meeting. Social hours starts at 6 p.m. and will be follwoed gy a 6:30 p.m. dinnerand the program. Tickets are $45 per person, $80 per couple and $320 for a table. For more Chamber info or tickets, go to centralbaldwin.com.