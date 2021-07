Central Baldwin Chamber Flavors of the South July 15

Taste Life Local is the theme for the annual Central Baldwin Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Flavors of the South will be held on July 15 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Baldwin County Coliseum in Robertsdale. The event features food, beer & wine, a silent auction and a small business expo. Tickets are $30 per person or $225 for a table of eight. For more info, call 251-947-2626.