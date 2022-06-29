Central Baldwin Chamber Flavors of the South July 21

The annual Central Baldwin Chamber of Commerce Flavors of the South will be held on July 21 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Baldwin County Coliseum in Robertsdale. The event features food, beer & wine, a silent auction and a small business expo. Tickets are $45 per person or $325 for a table of eight. For info, call 251-947-2626. Awards will be presented to the winner and runner-up. And 10 chefs will compete in the Culinary Fight Club competition, with the top two advancing to Culinary Fight Fest 22 in Chicago.