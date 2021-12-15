Central Church Flora-Bama Christmas Eve services 5 & 6:30 p.m. at Gulf State Park Lodge



Central Church Flora-Bama, which hosts weekly Sunday services under the big tent at the Flora-Bama, will conduct Christmas Eve services at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at The Lodge at Gulf State Park (21196 East Beach Blvd.) in Gulf Shores.

The immensely popular Christian non-denominational religious gathering welcomes all to join them either Christmas Eve or at its Sunday services at the Flora-Bama at 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.

“Join us at The Lodge as we celebrate the birth of our Savior,’’ said Pastor Rick Long. “Enjoy a family friendly candlelight service of worship and singing carols, a reflective time of communion and an inspiring Christmas message.’’

Info: 251-256-00858, florabamacentralonline.tv.