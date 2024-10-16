Central Church O.B. Trunk or Treat Oct. 25 in Angry Crab parking lot

A local restaurant group will sponsor a Trunk or Treat hosted by Central Church Orange Beach on October 25 beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot at the Angry Crab Shack, located in Orange Beach at 25751 Perdido Beach Blvd Suite 1-A (The Publix Shopping Center). The event includes food, games, candy, entertainment and more. Sponsors are The Angry Crab, Carvers Steakhouse, Carmelo Italian Cuisine, Angry Crab Shack and Rotolo’s Pizzeria.