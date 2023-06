Chalk The Back Country Trail June 21 in Orange Beach

Orange Beach Coastal Resources will host Chalk the Trail on June 21 to celebrate the first day of summer at the Rattlesnake Ridge trailhead next to O.B. City Hall from 9 – 11:30 a.m. Bring chalk and a lawn chair. Color the trail anytime between those hours and stay for a free lunch. There will be prizes for the best chalk art. For info, call 251-981-1063 or email srollins@orangebeachal.gov.