Chamber Foundation Casino Night July 26 at Civic Center

On Friday, July 26, the South Baldwin Chamber Foundation (SBCF) will host its third annual Casino Night Fundraiser at the Foley Civic Center in downtown Foley. Tickets are presale only and at sbchamber foundation.org. Call 251-943-5590 for sponsor info. Proceeds benefit the programs and teacher/student grants provided by SBCF.