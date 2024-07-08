Chamber Foundation Casino Night July 26 at Foley Civic Center

On Friday, July 26, the South Baldwin Chamber Foundation (SBCF) will host its third annual Casino Night Fundraiser at the Foley Civic Center in downtown Foley. Each ticket includes entry, heavy hors d’oeuvres by SugarLove Food Truck, & the opportunity to play at each of the casino tables with a predetermined amount of play chips. This is a BYOB event! DJ Entertainment will be provided by Feel the Beat Entertainment, plus a digital photo booth by Cool Shots Photo Booth.

Tickets are presale only and at sbchamberfoundation.org. Call 251-943-5590 for sponsor info. Proceeds benefit the programs and teacher/student grants provided by the South Baldwin Chamber Foundation.