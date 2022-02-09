Chamber & GSHS host Feb. 24 community job fair

Gulf Shores High School and the Coastal Business Chamber will host its annual community career and job fair on Feb. 24, at the GSHS Athletics Center. The fair is open to the general public from noon ‘til 2 p.m., while students will visit the fair from 9-11:30 a.m. The event is always a fun way to showcase your business to area students and local job seekers and is free to participate for both businesses and attendees. The Coastal Business Chamber is planning another job fair opportunity in the Orange Beach area later this year. Over 45 businesses have already committed. For more info, email Jessica Sampley at jsampley@ gsboe.org