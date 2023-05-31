Chamber Honors Elberta’s Top Academic Seniors

Since 1957 the South Baldwin Chamber has been honored to host the Annual Academic Banquet to recognize these top academic students that have taken the highest level courses offered at Foley High. In 2022 the Elberta High School students also became a part of this esteemed celebration. The South Baldwin Chamber Foundation was proud to recognize these top academic students that have taken the highest level courses offered on campus. Pictured: Elberta High School’s Top students include: Abigail King, Ana Rosas-Sanchez, Caleb Blanford, Corbin Nevels, Grace James, Kayleigh Jones, Kristen Avilez, LeeAnn Martin, Madison Spears and Olivia Akins.