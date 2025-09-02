Chamber introduces Leadership Perdido Key Class II

The Perdido Key Area Chamber of Commerce extends its congratulations to the following individuals selected for the 2025-26 Leadership Perdido Key class: Alicia Popper, Pensacola Habitat for Humanity; Amanda Long, Pointe South; Cheyenne Sherbundy, Alexander Hines Construction, LLC; Cinnamon Swift, Pirates of Lost Treasure & Secret Santa; Clay Hines, Alexander Hines Construction, LLC; Clayton Wissmann, CoastEase; Juli Meyer, Flora-Bama; Kaila Parker, Reliance Mortgage; Karla Boyd, Holiday Harbor Marina; Katy Novak, Perdido Realty Vacations; Kendall Loper; Lauren Brown, Perdido Key Area Chamber of Commerce; Ronald Rivera, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office; Sadie O’Gara, Lost Key Group- Levin Rinke Realty; Tony Tampary, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Leadership Perdido Key is an initiative committed to cultivating community champions and equipping rising leaders with the tools, insights, and connections needed to shape the future of the Perdido Key area.

Following the tremendous success of its inaugural class, Leadership Perdido Key returns with an expanded curriculum designed to deepen participants’ understanding of key community sectors from local government, tourism, environment, military, healthcare, and more.

Class II participants will be welcomed during an official Welcome Reception/Orientation held at Sunset Grille, where they will meet with LPK Steering Committee and alumni from LPK Class I and set the tone for a year of service, leadership growth, and civic engagement. The class will also hear from speakers, Dr. Dave Rodgers with Pure Genius Culture Change and Kalene Griffith, President & CEO Visit Bentonville. Over the coming months, class members will take part in immersive learning days, hands-on projects, and networking events, all intended to foster a well-rounded perspective of the region’s assets, needs, and opportunities.

“Class II represents a passionate group of individuals ready to step up, contribute, and leave a lasting impact on our community,” said Tammy Thurow, President/CEO of the Perdido Key Area Chamber of Commerce.

This year’s class includes a diverse group of professionals from industries such as hospitality, public service, real estate, construction and nonprofit sectors. Together, they will meet one full day a month for 5 months and graduate at the Perdido Chamber Annual Dinner and Awards on January 20. Leadership Perdido Key is made possible by sponsors and business partners who share the vision of empowering a new generation of community leaders. More info: Perdidochamber.com or 850.492.4660.

Pictured: The 15 member Leadership Perdido Key class includes (counterclockwise from top left) Sadie O’Gara, Tony Tampary, Lauren Brown, Katy Novak, Karla Boyd, Cinnamon Swift, Juli Meyer, Amanda Long.