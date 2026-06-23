Chamber Student Business program open to 7th-12th graders

The EPIC South Baldwin student business program, presented by the South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce and Coastal Alabama Business Chamber, is accepting applications from middle and high school students in South Baldwin County. sbchamberfoundation. org.

Designed to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs, EPIC gives students hands-on experience in business development, leadership, marketing, networking, and entrepreneurship through real-world learning opportunities and mentorship for students rising to 7th grade through 12th grade in Orange Beach, Gulf Shores and Foley.

Whether you already have a business idea or simply want to learn more about how businesses operate, this program is a great way to explore your future. Applications are open now through July 31, 2026. EPIC is also seeking sponsors and mentors who are passionate about supporting entrepreneurship and investing in the future of Coastal Alabama students.

Whether you can give 30 minutes or a couple of hours a week, your time can make a real difference. Volunteers make an invaluable and intangible difference in the community. From tutoring to delivering books, there is a place for volunteers make an invalu