Chamber Tailgate Challenge supports Education Foundation

Wolf Bay, Island House, Trail Boss, Barometer earn sandwich awards

Wolf Bay Restaurant (Foley) team of Brandy McGill, Catherine McNeil and Brandi Coleman won the recent Coastal Alabama Business Chamber Coastal Tailgate Cook-Off Challenge at the Wharf and the coveted golden ticket to compete in the sandwich category at the World Food Championships later this year in Indianapolis. The winning entry was Surf n’ Turf sliders (Monkfish/Crab Sandwich and a Birria Grilled Cheese).

Island House Hotel in Orange Beach won the People’s Choice Award with its Fried Bao Sandwich (braised short rib, Asian purple Napa slaw, and Beijing sriracha aioli). Trail Boss from Orange Beach placed second with a delicious Ahi Tuna Sandwich (with honey wasabi fries); Barometer Waterfront Grille of Orange Beach placed third with its Smoked Prime Rib French Dip (with mushrooms, onions, and horseradish aioli).

A fundraiser for the Chamber’s education programs, the Challenge gave attendees the opportunity to sample a variety of tailgate themed sandwiches (burgers, hot dogs, tacos, wraps, po-boys, etc.) from professional and amateur cooking teams/individuals in the Southeast region. Funds raised will support the Chamber’s Junior Leadership and Coastal Alabama Kid Entrepreneurs Day.