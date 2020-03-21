Chambers list restaurants open for take-out

The Gateway Initiative, a partnership between the South Baldwin and Coastal Alabama Chambers, has created a #TakeoutBlitz list of restaurants currently offering take-out options. This way residents and visitors can support local businesses while practicing social distancing. Due to the March 19 emergency state order issued in response to COVID-19, no restaurant, bar, brewery or similar establishments in the State of Alabama shall allow “on-premise consumption of food or drink.” Those establishment are encouraged by the state to offer take-out or delivery options.

The list is available adt southbaldwinchamber.com/takeout-blitz. Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism also has a very useful List of Restaurant Closures and Service Modifications at app.smartsheet.com/b/publish