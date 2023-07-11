Chambers start student entrepreneur program

The South Baldwin Chamber Foundation and the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber will launch EPIC, an entrepreneur program for South Baldwin County students in 7th thru 12th grade.

EPIC is an acronym for Entrepreneur Program Impacting Communities that will teach students the fundamentals of starting a business.

The after-school program will be offered to students in public, private, or homeschool in Foley, Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, Elberta, and surrounding areas. The deadline for applying for this year’s program is July 31.

The program will include networking, grant and other funding resources, funding for student start-ups, mentorships, online business-based curriculum, and in-person meetings with a guest speaker at Coastal Alabama Community College in Gulf Shores. EPIC is looking for mentors and sponsors. For more info, visit SBChamberFoundation.org.

“The connections and relationships these students will make can develop into a lasting invaluable resource,” sa