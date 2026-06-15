Three cheers tor 30 years to Wade (Dr. Music) Wilbourn and his recent and fitting celebration of three decades split between three hometown locations

By Fran Thompson

At packed District Hall, six local bands (inside & outside stages), were happy to be there throwing down in celebration. On stage were Marla & the Singer, Bankhead Boys, Reconciler, Pine Hill Haints, with Rufus McBlack and Grayson Capps Band playing sets and in the closing jam.

“I’ve come to this idea that loving music is a journey and that journey involves discovery as much as it involves loving what you already know,” Wellbourn said in a scenic98coastal.com story.

“You can get jaded working in the retail world for so many years, but I never get too far from remembering how very fortunate I have been. I’ve worked really, really hard to keep this place going and to share my passion.”

In another feature, Welbourn said South Baldwin is on the cusp of a music renaissance, according to Gulfcoastmedia.com.

“We have incredible bands, and I think that we’re on the cusp of really taking a giant step forward as far as recognition for our area,” Wellbourn told GCN’s Colin James.

“We need some infrastructure in certain areas, but we also need to understand that these bands need people to come out and support the venues. We have world class musicians here.”

Wellborn, a Fairhope High School and Roll Tide grad, sells vintage records, Indie releases, lots of vinyl, CDs, turntables, vintage record players and various audio components. He can also fix stuff. His Sonic Suitcase boomboxes, which he invented in 2002, are Almost. Famous.

Dr. Music has been on Downtown Section St. for 10 years. He is usually at the store Monday to Saturday from 10-5, and Sunday from noon-5.