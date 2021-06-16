Chef Andrzejewski of Fisher’s in June 21 Seafood Cook-Off at GSP

Chef Michael Andrzejewski of Fisher’s at Orange Beach Marina will be among the four finalists competing in the Alabama Seafood Cook-Off on Saturday, June 21 at the Lodge at Gulf State Park.

The event will be free to the public this year, including complimentary hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar.

Chef Andrzejewski will be competing in his first ASCO, and he’ll be preparing Gulf Tripletail and Smoked Fish Fritters with Bacon Jam and

Brandon Burleson of the Sparta Academy Nutrition Program in Evergreen, Kelly Grady Hargroves of the Wind Creek Hotel & Casino in Montgomery and Scott Simpson of The Depot in Auburn are the other finalists.

Judges are former winners Ramon Jacobsen of Northwood Social in Florence and Jeremy Downey of Bistro V in Birmingham and Jim Smith, chairman of the Alabama Seafood Marketing Commission. Jason Burnett of MyRecipes. com and food writer and longtime Mobile Press Register columnist David Holloway will also judge.

Chefs from across the state submitted seafood recipes to the judges who considered creativity, composition, and harmony of ingredients in their selection process.

The winner of the ASCO will go on to compete in the GASCO in New Orleans laster this summer.

An Alabama chef hasn’t won the GASCO title since Chef Smith did it 10 years ago.