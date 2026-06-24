Cheryl Ritchie of Gulf Shores is crowned Ms. Senior Alabama; Ms. Super Senior Robertsdale Sherry Walls wins 3 awards at pageant

Cheryl Ritchie, Ms. Senior Gulf Shores, was recently crowned as Ms. Senior Alabama, a pageant for women ages 60-and up held at the Daphne Civic Center. Cheryl said her philosophy of life is to live live each day with purpose and intention, knowing that she can only keep what she has by giving it away. Her message to senior women is that seniors are valuable just as they are.

“Be a balcony sister and pull others out of their self made basements. The best is yet to come,” she said.

Sherry Walls, this year’s Ms. Super Senior Robertsdale, won the titles for Most Community Support, Ms. Congeniality, and Super Senior Queen of Kindness in Daphne. “Robertsdale is proud of you and happy to have you representing our community,’’ the city posted.