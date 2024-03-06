Cheryl Ritchie will represent G.S. at Ms. Senior AL. Pageant

Cheryl Ritchie, a Gulf Shores resident since 1987, was officially crowned as the Ms. Senior Gulf Shores delegate by the Ms. Senior Alabama organization and will represent the city in the upcoming statewide competition for Ms. Senior Alabama at the Daphne Civic Center on June 1. Ritchie, an associate broker at Re/Max White Sands, and 13 other delegates from across the state will perform opening and closing musical numbers as a group. The contestants will also walk the stage in evening gowns, be interviewed for 45 seconds about their philosophy of life, wear another outfit that fits their personality and bring a prop to the stage that reveals one of their passions or hobbies or somethning that helps keep them active in their community. A member of the worship band at Crossview Church in Pensacola, Ritchie will bring her guitar on stage during that part of the pageant.

The women in the pageant serve as shining examples of the remarkable senior women who are making a positive impact throughout Alabama, showcasing the invaluable contributions of empowered senior women, according to Ms. Senior Alabama Inc.

A native of Vestavia Hills and an Auburn grad, Ritchie and the other delegates will also tape segments that will be screened during the competition.