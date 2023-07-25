Child Advocacy Center Fall Gala slated Nov. 2

The Baldwin County Child Advocacy has announced Nov. 2 as the date for its annual fall gala fundraiser at the Coastal Art Center in Orange Beach. The BCCAC) provides important services to the children of Baldwin County, and the gala will raised funds to ensure that they can continue to serve the county’s most vulnerable and valuable resource.

The evening includes food, silent and live auctions, and live music. The $75 gala tickets go on sale in September and will be available at baldwincountycac.org. Visit the site or call 251-989-2555 for more info about the gala or how you can get involved and help make a difference in a child’s life.